iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 882.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS:ICVT traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 88,294 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.