iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 374,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USIG traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 854,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,120. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $55.26.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

