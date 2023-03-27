Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 943 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.65. 910,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,265. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

