Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYH. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 289.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,783 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $4,263,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

RYH stock traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $285.73. 3,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,933. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $317.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.