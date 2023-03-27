Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYH. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 289.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,783 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $4,263,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance
RYH stock traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $285.73. 3,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,933. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $317.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.89.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
