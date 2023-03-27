Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.55. The company had a trading volume of 901,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

