Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) is WP Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WP Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises 7.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WP Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $16,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 811,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 110,871 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 408,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,556,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KBWB stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 788,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $68.05.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.334 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.