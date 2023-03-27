Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up 0.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.47. 14,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $83.83. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

