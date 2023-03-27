Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the February 28th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 308,198 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 119,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,549,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,325. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.