Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $170.00 at Piper Sandler

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $139.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average is $100.32. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $143.51.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,862,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.