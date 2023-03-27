Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading 4% Higher

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.63. 47,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 271,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Intapp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

Insider Activity at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 13,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $349,799.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,097,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $4,437,726.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,006,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,872,304.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 13,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $349,799.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,097,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,529 shares of company stock valued at $14,014,301 over the last 90 days. 48.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Intapp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intapp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

