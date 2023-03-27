Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells 7,996 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TransUnion Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
TransUnion Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $278,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 15.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $8,398,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
