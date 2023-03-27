Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells 7,996 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $278,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 15.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $8,398,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.