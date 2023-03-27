Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells 751 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jason Reiman sold 44 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $10,780.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60.

On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $250.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.92. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $251.13.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.