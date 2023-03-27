Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells 751 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jason Reiman sold 44 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $10,780.00.
- On Friday, March 17th, Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50.
- On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00.
- On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50.
Hershey Price Performance
Hershey stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $250.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.92. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $251.13.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
