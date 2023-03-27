Insider Selling: Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells $5,245,000.00 in Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) major shareholder On Chau sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $5,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,310,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,947,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Playtika stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.86%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Barclays PLC grew its position in Playtika by 1,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,246 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,965,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,341,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth about $8,022,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

