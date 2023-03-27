Insider Selling: Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Insider Sells 138,000 Shares of Stock

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £178,020 ($218,617.22).
Roderick Douglas Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Roderick Douglas Mahoney sold 148,667 shares of Avation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.42), for a total transaction of £172,453.72 ($211,781.55).
Avation Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of LON:AVAP opened at GBX 120 ($1.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.24 million, a PE ratio of 413.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.26. Avation PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 60.66 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 143.49 ($1.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Avation Company Profile
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.
