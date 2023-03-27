Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Position Trimmed by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July makes up 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.76. 704,645 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $168.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

