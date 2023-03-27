Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Up 5.2%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 39,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 408,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.
A number of analysts have recently commented on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,959,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 50.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 973,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 111,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
