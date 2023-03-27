ING Group Downgrades Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Hold

ING Group lowered shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Akzo Nobel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.82.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of AKZOY opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.15. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

