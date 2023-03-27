Inchcape’s (INCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,290 ($15.84) price target on the stock.

INCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($13.32) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,131 ($13.89) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inchcape presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,067.20 ($13.11).

Inchcape Stock Performance

INCH opened at GBX 730 ($8.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. Inchcape has a 12-month low of GBX 640.10 ($7.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 941 ($11.56). The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 899.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 827.29.

Inchcape Increases Dividend

Inchcape Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 21.30 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $7.50. Inchcape’s payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

