Immutable X (IMX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $46.39 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $576.26 million and $46.39 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

