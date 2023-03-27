Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Up 5.2%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09. 268,205 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 219,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Immatics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

About Immatics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Immatics by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 121,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. 29.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

