Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Up 5.2%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09. 268,205 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 219,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Immatics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional Trading of Immatics
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.