IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Raised to $590.00 at Morgan Stanley

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $543.00 to $590.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $485.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $560.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,777 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

