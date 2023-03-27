Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 551,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,535. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 419.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $136,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

