Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Raised by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.1% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.94. 265,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,775. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $125.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.