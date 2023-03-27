Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.19. The stock had a trading volume of 211,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,902. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.