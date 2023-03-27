Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 480.8% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Holcim Stock Performance

Shares of HCMLY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. Holcim has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

