HI Price Down 3.4% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $31.51 million and approximately $466,638.39 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018313 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00199663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,874.63 or 1.00077974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01137997 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $497,660.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

