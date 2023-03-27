HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $30.83 Million

HI (HI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. HI has a market cap of $30.83 million and approximately $590,724.03 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00029326 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00198725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,000.45 or 1.00020531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01119617 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $435,425.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

