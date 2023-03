Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) versus FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Financial Comparison

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) and Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

FirstCash has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hertz Global has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstCash and Hertz Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $2.73 billion 1.58 $248.59 million $5.37 17.32 Hertz Global $8.69 billion 0.58 $1.05 billion $3.27 4.78

Profitability

Hertz Global has higher revenue and earnings than FirstCash. Hertz Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstCash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares FirstCash and Hertz Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash N/A N/A N/A Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of FirstCash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hertz Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FirstCash and Hertz Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FirstCash beats Hertz Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The firm is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as selling gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

