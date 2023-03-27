Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $251.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

HSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.07.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $247.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hershey has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $248.32.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,873. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

