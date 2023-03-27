Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,504 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 13.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $100,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 589,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,061. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

