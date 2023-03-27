Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.25. 7,892,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,711,412. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

