Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

CINF stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.70. 138,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.87.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.