Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,982,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $53.13. 3,069,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,470. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

