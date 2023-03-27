Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $22.23 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.17. 2,057,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,167. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

