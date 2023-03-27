Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 717,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 275,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 163,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 96,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $25.43. 315,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

