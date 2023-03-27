Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,570 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,349,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,168. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.