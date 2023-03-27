HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €21.00 ($22.58) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:HFG traded down €0.53 ($0.57) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €17.40 ($18.70). The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.52. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €15.40 ($16.56) and a 1-year high of €46.92 ($50.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

