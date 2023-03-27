Hedera (HBAR) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $29.91 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00061037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00040410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017792 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,685 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,685.048603 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06006011 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $23,120,955.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.