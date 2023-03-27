Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

HCSG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG opened at $12.96 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after buying an additional 61,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 285,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,807,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 245,122 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 377,962 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

