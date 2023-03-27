Head-To-Head Review: Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A -4.92% -3.31% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -30.17% 1.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 8.17, indicating that its stock price is 717% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pagaya Technologies and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 1 0 2.20 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.97, suggesting a potential upside of 293.07%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 0.88 -$302.32 million N/A N/A Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $2.54 million N/A N/A

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

