HCW Biologics’ (HCWB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

HCW Biologics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. HCW Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 205,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCW Biologics by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

