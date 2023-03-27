HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

TYRA stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $676.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.83. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,488. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

