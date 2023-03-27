HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 3.2 %
TYRA stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $676.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.83. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
