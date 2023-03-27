Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Up 8.4%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROWGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.96. 155,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 335,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HROW. B. Riley lifted their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The company has a market cap of $548.71 million, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Harrow Health by 530.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Harrow Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

