Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Up 8.4%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.96. 155,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 335,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on HROW. B. Riley lifted their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Harrow Health Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The company has a market cap of $548.71 million, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harrow Health (HROW)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.