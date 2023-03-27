Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Up 8.4%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.96. 155,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 335,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HROW. B. Riley lifted their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The company has a market cap of $548.71 million, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

Harrow Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Harrow Health by 530.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Harrow Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

