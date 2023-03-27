Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93. 3,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Several research firms recently commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Guild during the third quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

