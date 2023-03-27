GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 3%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.19. 435,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,747,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
Several research firms have recently commented on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
