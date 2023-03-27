GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 3%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.19. 435,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,747,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 6.8% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

