Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 89.3% in March

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the February 28th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Goodness Growth Stock Performance

Shares of GDNSF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.14. 29,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Goodness Growth has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Get Goodness Growth alerts:

About Goodness Growth

(Get Rating)

Read More

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. It manufactures and package cannabis finished goods across a variety of product segments: Inhalable, Ingestible and Topicals. The Inhalable product segment includes flower and trim, dabbable concentrates (e.g., Hash, Rosin, Temple Balls), distillate pre-filled vaporizer pens and cartridges, pre-rolls, distillate syringes.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.