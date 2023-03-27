Golem One Day Volume Hits $3.82 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Golem has a market capitalization of $224.81 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00335402 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,062.14 or 0.26234837 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

