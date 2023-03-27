Golden Goose (GOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $845.18

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 43.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $46,852.73 and approximately $845.18 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

