Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,920 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE:GL traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.87. 133,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.54.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.