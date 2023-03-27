Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) vs. Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Financial Review

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globalstar and Anghami’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $148.50 million 12.32 -$256.92 million ($0.13) -7.77 Anghami $40.29 million 1.07 -$17.79 million N/A N/A

Anghami has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Globalstar.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Globalstar has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Anghami shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -173.90% -91.50% -30.61% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Globalstar and Anghami, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globalstar currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.05%. Given Globalstar’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Globalstar is more favorable than Anghami.

Summary

Globalstar beats Anghami on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation. The company was founded in November 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

About Anghami

(Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.